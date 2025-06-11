13:06
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyz Embassy in Moscow launches online appointment system for citizens

To improve the quality of service and provide more comfortable conditions for visitors, the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation (Moscow) has launched an online appointment system for consular services.

The new system allows applicants to independently choose a convenient date and time for their visit, significantly reducing wait times and helping to avoid queues.

The Embassy asks all citizens planning to receive consular services to use the new system.

For user convenience, a step-by-step guide has been developed, clearly explaining the online appointment process. All information and instructions are available on the official resources of the diplomatic mission.
link: https://24.kg/english/332299/
views: 112
Print
Related
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in South Korea moves to new building
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Ethiopia established
MFA responds to accusations of MP Maliev against Embassy in Germany
MP Maliev accuses Kyrgyz Embassy in Germany of violating visa procedure
Case against 11 journalists: US, UK diplomatic missions concerned by verdict
Rare archival materials handed over to Kyrgyz Embassy in Belgium
Kyrgyzstanis are advised to refrain from traveling to Russia without good reason
President comments on purchase of apartments for diplomatic missions’ employees
Procedure for applying for U.S. visas changed for citizens of Kyrgyzstan
New building of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan opened in Tashkent
Popular
Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city
World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea
Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025 Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025
11 June, Wednesday
12:54
Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek
12:45
Kyrgyzstan leads among EAEU countries in consolidated budget revenue
12:30
Fire at livestock farm in Chui region kills 18 bulls
12:25
Kyrgyz Embassy in Moscow launches online appointment system for citizens
12:08
Kazakhstan to host 2nd Central Asia — China summit