Kyrgyz Embassy in Moscow launches online appointment system for citizens

To improve the quality of service and provide more comfortable conditions for visitors, the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation (Moscow) has launched an online appointment system for consular services.

The new system allows applicants to independently choose a convenient date and time for their visit, significantly reducing wait times and helping to avoid queues.

The Embassy asks all citizens planning to receive consular services to use the new system.

For user convenience, a step-by-step guide has been developed, clearly explaining the online appointment process. All information and instructions are available on the official resources of the diplomatic mission.