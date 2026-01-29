Kyrgyzstan to build new Embassy building in Kazakhstan

A new Kyrgyz Embassy building will be built in Astana, Kazakhstan. Deputy Foreign Minister Almaz Imangaziev announced at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament).

Deputies were presented with a draft law ratifying an agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan on the mutual free use of buildings and land in Bishkek and Astana for embassy needs.

The deputy minister stated that the agreement was signed back in 2005, but only two properties were specified:

the Kyrgyz side transferred cottage No. 17 with a total area of ​​531.66 square meters, and a 0.17-hectare plot of land located in Ala-Archa residential area for free use for 49 years;

The Kazakh side transferred cottage No. B-5, with a total area of ​​555.9 square meters, and a land plot of 0.247 hectares, located in the diplomatic village in Astana, for free use for 49 years.

Now, it is proposed to include another property already transferred by the Kyrgyz side in the updated agreement. The building of the Kazakhstan’s Embassy has already been built there and is still operational. The address specified in the previous agreement is used as the residence of the Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan.

The new agreement will also include two properties transferred by the Kazakh side:

a land plot of 0.7412 hectares in Astana, where a new building for the Kyrgyz Embassy will be built;

a building in Astana with a total area of ​​1,267.8 square meters and a land plot of 0.125 hectares. Currently, the embassy is temporarily located there; after the new building is constructed, the building will be used as the residence of the Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador.

It is noted that cottage No. B-5 in Astana’s diplomatic town, specified in the 2005 agreement, is subject to demolition, and the nearby foreign diplomatic missions have long since moved to other areas of the city.

MPs approved the bill ratifying the agreement in three readings.