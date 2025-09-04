Kyrgyzstan purchases embassy buildings and housing for diplomats abroad

Kyrgyzstan continues to acquire buildings for its embassies and service apartments for staff of diplomatic missions abroad. Previously, diplomats lived in rented housing, which cost the state budget significant sums, presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov wrote.

According to him, the initiative is being implemented on the instruction of the head of state. Its goal is to ease the burden on the budget and create comfortable working conditions for diplomats.

In 2023, Kyrgyzstan’s Embassies in Hungary and France received their own buildings. In 2024, four apartments were purchased for embassy staff in Germany, along with housing for the Consulate General in Novosibirsk. This year, a new building was acquired for the Embassy in South Korea, while the Permanent Mission in New York obtained four staff apartments and a residence for the Permanent Representative. Housing has also been purchased for diplomats in the United States and Canada.

Previously, rent averaged $2,500–4,500 per month for apartments and €5,000—6,500 for offices in Europe. These expenses will now be eliminated. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the money will pay off within a few years.

Work is also underway to purchase buildings for Kyrgyzstan’s Embassies in Switzerland and Austria.