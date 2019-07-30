At least 2,300 Bishkek consumers to be left without electricity

Severelectro OJSC plans to remotely disconnect 2,390 consumers in Bishkek. Press service of the company reported.

The automated information and measuring system for monitoring and accounting of electricity of Severelectro will shut off debtors on July 31 and August 1. They have owed 5.9 million soms.

Severelectro accepts payments in real time mode. Power supply of consumers with «smart» meters, remotely interrupted due to late payments, is resumed after full payment and subsequent receipt of a signal by server.