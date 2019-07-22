10:35
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Electric Stations company admits exchange of electricity with Kazakhstan

Electric Stations company of Kyrgyzstan admitted exchange of electricity with Kazakhstan. Press service of the company reported.

As it says, "electricity exchange is taking place between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in the framework of the 8th Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council in order to provide agricultural consumers of Kazakhstan with irrigation water during the crop season of 2019.

From July to August, up to 270 million kilowatt-hours of electricity will be given from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan, followed by its return from Kazakhstan from September 1 to November 30. Electricity supplies in the framework of the exchange started on July 6.

Recall, a low-water period starts in Kyrgyzstan. Power industry workers have already warned Kyrgyzstanis about electricity saving.
link:
views: 89
Print
Related
81 rescuers continue search for missing tourist from Kazakhstan
Liberalization of traffic through Kazakhstan: Navigation seals introduced
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn
Nine documents signed following Askar Mamin’s visit to Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin
Kyrgyz delegation satisfied with results of negotiations with Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan ready to provide low-interest loans for IT systems of Kyrgyzstan
Closed checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border to start working again
Abylgaziev and Mamin discuss problems of Kazakh business in Kyrgyzstan
Askar Mamin: Kyrgyzstan will always be a strategic partner for us
Popular
Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan
Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash
Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma
Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan