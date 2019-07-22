Electric Stations company admits exchange of electricity with Kazakhstan

Electric Stations company of Kyrgyzstan admitted exchange of electricity with Kazakhstan. Press service of the company reported.

As it says, "electricity exchange is taking place between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in the framework of the 8th Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council in order to provide agricultural consumers of Kazakhstan with irrigation water during the crop season of 2019.

From July to August, up to 270 million kilowatt-hours of electricity will be given from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan, followed by its return from Kazakhstan from September 1 to November 30. Electricity supplies in the framework of the exchange started on July 6.

Recall, a low-water period starts in Kyrgyzstan. Power industry workers have already warned Kyrgyzstanis about electricity saving.