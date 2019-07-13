09:08
Nine documents signed following Askar Mamin’s visit to Kyrgyzstan

Nine documents were signed following the official visit of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin to Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet reported.

The following documents were signed:

— Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the field of trade in agricultural products between Elet Agroholding LLC and Continental Agro Trade LLP;

— Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the field of trade in agricultural products between Haytun LLC and Continental Agro Trade LLP;

— Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the field of trade in agricultural products between Continental Agro Trade LLP and Dordoi Bazary LLC;

— Cooperation agreement between Global Jamgyr Mining LLC, AA Engineering group LLP and Kazakh Export Insurance Company JSC;

— Memorandum of Cooperation between the Guarantee Fund OJSC and Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund JSC;

— An action plan for bilateral economic cooperation and tax administration between the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan and the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan;

— Memorandum of Cooperation in the implementation of infrastructure projects in the field of construction and design of roads between the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan;

— Protocol on amendments to the agreement between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan on the procedure for the stay of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in Kazakhstan and citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan dated May 11, 2012;

— Minutes of the 8th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council.
