Kazakhstan to simplify transit of trucks from Kyrgyzstan through its territory

«Agreements have been reached on liberalization of cargo transportation for freight forwarders traveling to third countries in transit through Kazakhstan,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at an expanded meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council.

According to him, during the negotiations in a narrow format, a constructive exchange of views took place on a wide range of issues; there is a great understanding on topical issues of bilateral cooperation. The main topics of conversation were issues of partnership in the trade and economic, transport, investment and other fields.

«We discussed in detail issues related to freight forwarders. In addition, agreements were reached on the passage of cargo vehicles and goods through Karkyra-Avtodorozhny checkpoint. Next year, we will open Kichi-Kapka checkpoint in Talas region; infrastructure projects, such as the construction of Cholpon-Ata -Almaty road, as well as the construction of a reservoir on Aspara river and the bypass Chui canal, were discussed. In general, big plans have been outlined for the coming year,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed.