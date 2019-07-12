14:55
Agreement with Kazakhstan on gasoline: Completion of procedures awaited

«For the development of the fuel and energy complex, Kyrgyzstan is interested in resolving the issue of supply of oil and oil products from Kazakhstan,» Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said today at an expanded meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council.

According to him, the Kyrgyz Republic hopes to sign this document after the completion of all internal procedures in Kazakhstan. In addition, the head of the Cabinet proposed the state bodies to work more closely and carry out constant interaction to achieve the objectives.

Speaking about the current status of trade and economic relations between the two countries, the Prime Minister stressed that the potential for increasing bilateral trade, trade and economic ties between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan was enormous.

Kazakhstan is one of the most important trading partners of Kyrgyzstan. The share of Kazakhstan in the commodity turnover of the Kyrgyz Republic is more than 11 percent, in exports — more than 14 percent. In 2018, turnover amounted to $ 843 million. In January-April 2019, it was $ 284 million, having grown by 13 percent compared to the same period last year. Exports totaled $ 95 million with an increase of more than 6 percent.

«These figures are very low for countries with common borders, historical ties, a common past and long-term good-neighborly relations. Today, the Kyrgyz Republic has a great opportunity to produce and export organic products and is ready to create favorable conditions for mutual deliveries of industrial and technical products, raw materials, consumer goods, food, chemical products and equipment,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

The head of government also added that Kyrgyzstan was interested in creation of joint ventures in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic for the joint export of agricultural and animal products.
