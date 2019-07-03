Kyrgyzstani suspected of fraud arrested in Moscow

Whereabouts of a woman wanted for a major fraud was established in Moscow with participation of Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation.

The 43-year-old native of Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region was wanted from 2012 to 2014. Gaining trust of citizens, she took money and cars under the pretext of opening a profitable business with large profit and then disappeared.

According to investigation, the damage caused only to one citizen of Kyrgyzstan is estimated at more than 5,150,000 soms.

The issue of sending the wanted citizen to the territory of Kyrgyzstan for criminal prosecution has been worked up.