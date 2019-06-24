17:12
Diplomat who hit student in Bishkek identified

The Traffic Safety Department identified the driver who hit a student of the Kyrgyz State Technical University. The department informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred on June 18 at about 5.30 pm.

«The culprit of the traffic accident, a 51-year-old woman, driving Lexus car, moved along Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue to the north and, opposite Manas cinema, hit a pedestrian who crossed the road to the east. As a result, the 22-year-old man was hospitalized. The collected materials were sent to the investigative unit of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek,» the Traffic Safety Department informed.

The department stressed that, according to preliminary data, an embassy employee was driving the car. However, they did not specify at which diplomatic mission the woman works. According to users of social networks, representative of the U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan was a participant in the traffic accident.

«She didn’t even stop, witness of the accident caught up with her. She refused to get out of the car, referring to the fact that she had immunity,» Nuraiym Aitkulova posted.

The diplomatic mission has not yet commented on the traffic accident.
