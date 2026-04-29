Part of Osh city left without water after heavy rains

Water supply interruptions were reported in the city of Osh following overnight rainfall.

According to the municipal enterprise Oshshaarsuukanal, a mudflow occurred near the Papan villages, causing a sharp increase in turbidity in Ak-Buura River, which feeds the Papan Reservoir.

Due to this, water supply was temporarily shut off in several areas of the city, including the lower part of Shakirov Street and Geologogorodok microdistrict.

Water pressure may decrease in other areas.

According to the enterprise, water tankers have been organized to deliver water to the outage zones. Residents are asked to stock up on drinking water in advance during rainy periods.