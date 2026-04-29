 Bishkek City Hall updates municipal fleet with new vehicles, bicycles

Municipal services in Bishkek have received new equipment, including official cars and bicycles. The keys were handed over to department heads by Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev.

He congratulated municipal workers on the City Day and emphasized the importance of coordinated work of all city services.

The mayor paid particular attention to the municipal inspection service, highlighting its role in maintaining order and ensuring compliance with city regulations.

«Our main task is not to issue fines, but to ensure order and improve the city’s appearance,» Aibek Dzhunushaliev said.

Among the priorities set for municipal services are stronger control over illegal cutting of green spaces and increased responsibility for the city’s environmental situation.

The City Hall noted that updating the vehicle fleet will improve operational efficiency, enhance service quality, and strengthen enforcement of urban maintenance rules.