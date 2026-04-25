Kyrgyz startup Water Watch AI wins at RES EXPO 2026

The Kyrgyz startup Water Watch AI has won at the RES EXPO 2026 International Exhibition. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

According to the ministry, as part of the Kyrgyz Republic’s participation in the RES 2026 EXPO, the Kyrgyz Export Development and Promotion Center presented the national pavilion Made in Kyrgyzstan.

It is designed with elements of Kyrgyz identity and was set up with the support of the Fund of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic. Within the pavilion, domestic companies are demonstrating innovative solutions in the field of sustainable development and green technologies.

One significant result was the recognition of the Kyrgyz startup Water Watch AI, represented by Oscar and Sons Group, as the winner of the RES EXPO 2026 Eco Startup Competition.

Water Watch AI is an innovative artificial intelligence-based platform aimed at forecasting and effectively managing water resources. The solution reduces drinking water losses by up to 50 percent and can be scaled across Central Asian countries.

The technology integrates unmanned aerial vehicles, satellite systems, and IoT sensors, providing real-time monitoring of water reserves, pollution levels, and the detection of illegal activity in the water systems of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan.

A pilot project implemented in 20 settlements in Chui region demonstrated the solution’s high effectiveness: water losses during irrigation were reduced by 50 percent, confirming the potential for scaling the technology at the regional level.

The development is urgent due to the growing water crisis in Central Asia: up to 55 percent of drinking water is lost during transportation, and up to 40 percent of irrigation water is lost due to deteriorating infrastructure. According to forecasts, by 2030, the region’s water shortage could reach 30 percent, posing a serious threat to sustainable development and economic security.

According to the company’s CEO, Oman Abyshev, «without systematic monitoring and forecasting of water resources, it is impossible to ensure the sustainable development of the region and the formation of a digital economy.»

The Water Watch AI project has already received international recognition, being named «Project of the Year» in Central Asia by Global CIO and being a finalist of leading international programs, including MIT x HTP DeepTech, Google Build with AI, and Hello Tomorrow Pioneers. Oscar and Sons Group has conducted a comprehensive analysis of the Chu-Talas water basin and is currently working on creating digital twins of Central Asia’s key waterways.

In May 2026, the company plans to open a regional office in Kazakhstan to expand its operations and implement Water Watch AI solutions in the country’s water management systems.