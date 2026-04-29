 Sadyr Japarov calls Togolese Prime Minister's visit historic

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov made a statement to the media following talks with Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Togolese Republic Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé in Bishkek.

The head of state emphasized the historic significance of the visit. He noted that this is the first official visit at such a high level by Togo since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2015, as well as the first visit by an African leader to Kyrgyzstan.

«Today we are witnessing an important historical event,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The parties discussed promising areas of cooperation and reached a number of agreements. Despite the geographical distance, Kyrgyzstan views Togo as a new diplomatic partner and «spiritually close friend.»

The President noted that the visit opens a new stage in the development of Kyrgyzstan’s African foreign policy.

In this context, he recalled the opening of the republic’s embassy in Ethiopia and plans to open a diplomatic mission in Egypt.

During the talks, the parties put forward initiatives in the areas of energy, digital development, education, finance, and culture. A number of agreements were signed to develop cooperation in agriculture, investment, and humanitarian affairs.

Kyrgyzstan and Togo also cooperate on international platforms, including the UN and the African Union. Sadyr Japarov recalled that in February, Kyrgyzstan received observer status in the African Union.

The head of state separately thanked Togo for its willingness to support Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy for non-permanent membership on the UN Security Council for 2027-2028.

We are confident that Kyrgyzstan is gaining a reliable partner in Africa, and Togo is gaining a true friend in Central Asia Sadyr Japarov

According to him, the visit of the Togolese Prime Minister will lay the groundwork for strengthening bilateral cooperation and expanding interregional ties.