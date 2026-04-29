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Business inspections suspended until end of year in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved measures to implement the presidential decree introducing a moratorium on business inspections.

According to the decree, inspections of business entities by law enforcement and other authorized agencies are temporarily banned until December 31, 2026.

The decision was made to reduce pressure on businesses and improve the business climate.

A list of exceptions has been established for which inspections are still permitted. These include inspections:

  • as part of criminal and civil cases;
  • at the request of entrepreneurs;
  • at the request of foreign government agencies;
  • at the complaints of individuals and legal entities;
  • in the presence of specific violations with supporting materials;
  • customs control;
  • tax control — within the limits of previously imposed restrictions;
  • by the National Bank;
  • control in the civil aviation sector.

Responsibility for compliance with the moratorium has been assigned to the heads of law enforcement and other authorized agencies.

Government agencies have been instructed to focus on preventing violations and consulting businesses instead of conducting inspections.

The regulation will take effect in 15 days.
link: https://24.kg/english/372411/
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