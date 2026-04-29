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Mining output rises in Kyrgyzstan as oil production declines

In January—March 2026, output in Kyrgyzstan’s mining sector totaled 21,303.8 billion soms, with the volume index increasing by 30.4 percent year-on-year. The National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

In March alone, enterprises produced goods worth more than 6,694 billion soms.

Key growth drivers

The strongest growth was recorded in the extraction of other minerals, where output rose 2.9 times. Production of pebbles, gravel, and crushed stone reached 699,600 tons—2.6 times higher than a year earlier.

Natural sand extraction increased by 84.8 percent to nearly 296,000 tons.

The metal ore sector grew by 44.2 percent. The coal industry also showed positive dynamics, with overall output up 1.8 percent. Lignite production rose by 16.7 percent to 867,500 tons, while hard coal output declined by 28.3 percent.

Decline in oil and gas sector

Amid overall sector growth, crude oil and natural gas production fell by 11.9 percent. Over the three-month period, 59,100 tons of oil were produced—down 12.2 percent compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Natural gas output decreased by 2.1 percent to 9.4 million cubic meters.
link: https://24.kg/english/372422/
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