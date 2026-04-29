Locust infestation threatens 1,250 hectares in Chui region

Specialists from the Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection and Quarantine have identified a large-scale locust outbreak in Panfilov and Sokuluk districts of Chui region. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Inspectors and local government representatives surveyed a total of 2,610 hectares. Infestation hotspots were found in the upper zones of Panfilov district, including Frunze, Kurama, and Orto-Kaiyndy areas. Locusts also affected pasture lands in the lower part of Sokuluk district.

In total, the infestation has spread across 1,250 hectares.

Following the inspections, official reports were prepared, and mobile teams are set to begin chemical treatment of the affected areas in the coming days.

Experts continue monitoring of the situation, aiming to localize outbreaks before the insects migrate to agricultural crops.

Earlier reports indicated that locusts had also spread in southern Kyrgyzstan, affecting 7,320 hectares. This year, the pests appeared earlier than usual, prompting early chemical treatment efforts to contain their spread.