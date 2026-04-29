Kyrgyz banks required to share more data with tax authorities

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended several decisions in the tax sector, strengthening requirements for information exchange between banks and tax authorities.

The changes affect resolutions adopted in 2022 and 2024 and are aimed at implementing provisions of the Tax Code.

The key update is a shift from a «provision of information» model to a full-fledged two-way data exchange mechanism.

Under the new rules, banks must provide expanded information on international money transfers upon request from the tax service. The required data include:

transaction date;

amount;

currency;

countries of sender and recipient;

parties’ details;

direction of transfer;

aggregated transaction indicators.

The response deadline has been extended to five working days.

An electronic service for verifying taxpayer registration will also be introduced, which banks should use when acting as tax agents.

The amendments further clarify procedures for interaction with payment organizations and payment system operators, as well as requirements for the information to be shared.

Some of the provisions came into force on February 1, 2026, while the rest will take effect in ten days.