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3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan

Another earthquake was registered in Kyrgyzstan today at 10.05 a.m. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the Institute, the earthquake’s epicenter was located within the republic:

  • 14 kilometers northeast of the village of Ak-Kuduk;
  • 53 kilometers northwest of the city of Naryn.

In populated areas of Kyrgyzstan, the earthquake’s intensity was:

  • in the village of Ak-Kuduk — magnitude 3.5;
  • in the villages of Vosmoye Marta, Kadyraaly, Shoro, and Sary-Iymek — magnitude 3;
  • in the villages of Kara-Oi, Uch-Kuduk, Kulanak, Dostuk — magnitude 2.5.
link: https://24.kg/english/371895/
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