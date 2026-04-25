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Kyrgyzstan tests road route through China to Karachi port in Pakistan

Kyrgyzstan has successfully implemented a new pilot transport route between Kyrgyzstan, China, and Pakistan. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the project was implemented jointly with the Association of International Carriers of Kyrgyzstan as part of the strategy for developing international transport corridors and providing direct access to global seaports.

The route begins in Bishkek and passes through the Torugart border crossing, then along the Kashgar — Khunjerab — Islamabad route to the seaport of Karachi.

The total length of the route is 3,300 kilometers.

 The ministry noted that the new corridor will expand the country’s logistics capabilities, boost foreign trade, and provide access to seaports.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Altamash Wazir Khan also announced the launch of the route at the 13th meeting of Transport Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states.

«Last week, a truck departing from Kyrgyzstan arrived safely in Pakistan. The ministries of the two countries were in constant contact with the drivers throughout the entire journey, ensuring smooth and efficient operation,» the diplomat noted.

The parties expressed their willingness to continue cooperation in the areas of transport, logistics, and trade.
link: https://24.kg/english/371874/
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