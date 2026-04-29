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Director and accountant detained over electricity network corruption case

A corruption scheme has been uncovered at an electricity distribution enterprise in Bishkek, with officials suspected of embezzling funds through fraudulent payroll operations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to investigators, between 2023 and March 2026, the enterprise’s management and accounting staff organized an illegal scheme to withdraw funds.

The director identified as A.M., chief accountant Ch.I., and her deputy D.Sh. are alleged to have acted in prior collusion. Fake payroll sheets were prepared through the accounting department, according to which funds were transferred as salaries to the bank account of D.Sh. The money was then cashed out and distributed among the participants of the scheme.

Authorities say the state-owned enterprise suffered particularly large-scale financial damage. A criminal case has been opened under the article «Abuse of Official Position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During operational and investigative measures, all three suspects were detained. A court has ordered their pretrial detention for two months.

Investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/372407/
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