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 Investors required to report: Kyrgyzstan tightens project oversight

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan amended Resolution No. 115 of March 3, 2023, regulating the transfer of certain rule-making powers to state and local government bodies.

The amendments were adopted as part of the implementation of the investment law and are aimed at strengthening oversight of investment project implementation.

A provision was added to the document requiring investors to provide information on project progress and compliance with the terms of the investment agreement to the authorized state body.

At the same time, the procedure and deadlines for submitting such reporting will be determined.

The Cabinet clarified that the resolution is being implemented within the approved budget and staffing levels of the National Investment Agency under the President.

The document will come into force in 15 days.
link: https://24.kg/english/372389/
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 Investors required to report: Kyrgyzstan tightens project oversight