President Jeenbekov tells about tasks of new Committee on Industry

The President of Kyrgyzstan told about the tasks of the Committee on Industry and Entrepreneurship.

According to Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the committee is not an additionally created state body or structure. This is a platform where government agencies and businesses can discuss current issues. The committee consists of 25 people. Its chairman is the president himself, and his deputies are the First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and the head of the International Business Council Askar Sydykov.

The committee should analyze the effectiveness of incentives aimed at development of the country’s industrial sector, to make proposals for investment programs in industry, to develop ways for training of modern specialists. In addition, the committee should make proposals aimed at changing trade and state procurement policies.

«At the same time, it is necessary to determine the barriers that hinder business, and with the participation of government agencies to influence the removal of obstacles. Monitoring and evaluation in priority areas of the economy are of great importance. Based on the results of the evaluation, the committee should submit its proposals to all interested parties. I think the work of the committee will increase business confidence in the state and will give a real impetus to development,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov summed up.