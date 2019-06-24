12:36
President: Entrepreneurs will determine future development of country

«The state should make efforts to become a real partner of business. And business should become an equal participant in the development process,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said today at the first meeting of the Committee for Development of Industry and Business.

According to him, it is impossible to develop the country without development of the industry. Therefore, it was necessary to create a platform where it would be possible to form a vision for the long-term development of the industry and determine ways to implement it. The Committee for Industry and Business was created for this purpose.

«The committee will continuously analyze the formation of the business environment for the development and modernization of the industry and develop appropriate recommendations. In addition, together with the state, a real layer of entrepreneurs that determine the future development of Kyrgyzstan will be created. Entrepreneurs should become not only partners of the state, but also take part in shaping economic policy and influence it,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.
