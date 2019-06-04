Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July

Kazakhstan can carry out the first delivery of fuel to Kyrgyzstan in July. The First Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Makhambet Dosmukhambetov told reporters today.

As Kursiv.kz reports, Kazakhstan has long been restricted in delivery of fuel to third countries, as there was an agreement on the duty-free import of a certain amount of oil and oil products from Russia, one of the conditions of which was the ban on the sale of gasoline to third markets in order to avoid re-export of Russian fuel and lubricants.

In early October last year, Kazakhstan and Russia signed a protocol amending the agreement, which lifted the embargo on the supply of Kazakh gasoline to the CIS countries. Immediately after this, the Kazakhstani authorities announced their intention to export fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan.

«I think the first delivery to Kyrgyzstan will take place next month,» Makhambet Dosmukhambetov said.