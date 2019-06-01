11:53
Kyrgyzstani accused of rape of minor in St. Petersburg

Citizen of Kyrgyzstan was accused of rape of a minor student of a music college in St. Petersburg. Nevskiye Novosti reported, citing a source in law enforcement agencies.

As the 17-year-old victim told, unfamiliar man named Arthur raped her in a car in Lisy Nos village on the night of May 30. The trip with the man lasted about two hours, after which he dropped her off at the college.

The girl turned to doctors. Doctors of the children’s hospital diagnosed her with bruises to her head, chest and elbows, damage to the genitals, and reported to the police.

The police quickly found the criminal. It was a 22-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who came to Russia to work.
