Native of Uzbekistan expelled from Kamchatka returns with Kyrgyz passport

Border guards detected an illegal immigrant with a passport of a Kyrgyz citizen in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky (Russia). Previously, he was expelled from the peninsula as a citizen of Uzbekistan. RAI KAMCHATKA-INFORM reports with reference to the border guards of the FSB of Russia for the eastern Arctic region.

According to the media, the citizen of Uzbekistan, who was previously expelled from the territory of the Russian Federation by a decision of the Kamchatka Regional Court, reappeared in Kamchatka Krai. It was found out that he entered using documents of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan with changed identification data.

A criminal case was opened under the article «Use of knowingly false document» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Materials were sent to the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Kamchatka Krai.