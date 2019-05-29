13:44
Aknet scandal. Employees are asked not to succumb to provocations

Employees of Aknet company are asked not to succumb to provocations. Lawyers of one of the founders of the Internet provider Ruslan Abdumazhitov told at a press conference.

According to them, after the arrest of the company’s president, Kuban Azhimudinov, employees are urged not to go to work.

«We are afraid that last year’s events may repeat. Therefore, we officially declare that we have nothing to do with the happening at Aknet company. We got to know that employees are urged not to come to suspend work,» lawyer Azamat Asanbekov said.

Recall, the President of the company Kuban Azhimudinov, the Chief Accountant of Stroy Set LLC and CEO were arrested the day before.
