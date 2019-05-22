Kazakhstan lifts restrictions on import of fruit, vegetables from Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan lifted temporary quarantine phytosanitary measures in form of a ban on the import of food and seed potatoes, apples and persimmons from the territory of Kyrgyzstan into Kazakhstan. Press service of the Ministry of Agriculture reported.
The ban was lifted as a part of the implementation of the protocol signed by the Vice Prime Ministers of both countries and the road map on quarantine control issues.
Restrictions were introduced on February 19. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan stated that Kazakhstan unreasonably imposed the ban on the import of apples, potatoes, persimmons and pomegranates.