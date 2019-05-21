Migrants, including Kyrgyzstanis, disappointed with work in Russia

Russian labor market attracts less migrants. Kommersant reported with reference to Integration Barometer report of the Eurasian Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EDB).

In 2015, at least 53 percent of residents of Tajikistan were ready to work temporarily in Russia, by 2017 their share had decreased to 37 percent. In Moldova, the figure fell from 27 to 17 percent, in Kyrgyzstan — from 38 to 30 percent.

At the same time, the number of Russians who do not want to see foreign workers in their country has grown. According to the latest data, these are 53 percent of the population (in 2012 — 46 percent).

Such trends, authors of the study say, may lead to a decrease in the interest of these countries in Russia in other areas. The Russians themselves are very weakly interested in temporary employment in the CIS countries (only 3 percent) and more than residents of other EEU countries are focused on the domestic labor market (74 percent of respondents.)

The findings of the EDB study are confirmed by recent data from RANEPA, according to which the positive migration balance in Russia in 2018 turned out to be the smallest since 2005 (124,900 people) and could not fully compensate for the natural decline in the Russians.