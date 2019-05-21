18:00
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Migrants, including Kyrgyzstanis, disappointed with work in Russia

Russian labor market attracts less migrants. Kommersant reported with reference to Integration Barometer report of the Eurasian Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EDB).

In 2015, at least 53 percent of residents of Tajikistan were ready to work temporarily in Russia, by 2017 their share had decreased to 37 percent. In Moldova, the figure fell from 27 to 17 percent, in Kyrgyzstan — from 38 to 30 percent.

At the same time, the number of Russians who do not want to see foreign workers in their country has grown. According to the latest data, these are 53 percent of the population (in 2012 — 46 percent).

Such trends, authors of the study say, may lead to a decrease in the interest of these countries in Russia in other areas. The Russians themselves are very weakly interested in temporary employment in the CIS countries (only 3 percent) and more than residents of other EEU countries are focused on the domestic labor market (74 percent of respondents.)

The findings of the EDB study are confirmed by recent data from RANEPA, according to which the positive migration balance in Russia in 2018 turned out to be the smallest since 2005 (124,900 people) and could not fully compensate for the natural decline in the Russians.
link:
views: 57
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani arrested in Murmansk with fake documents
Police arrest suspect in murder of Kyrgyzstani in St. Petersburg
Kyrgyzstani beaten to death in St. Petersburg
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan explains reason for checks in Moscow sports clubs
Kyrgyzstani dies at construction site in St. Petersburg
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to prison term for rape of Perm resident
Yandex.Food service ready to pay compensation to family of deceased Kyrgyzstani
Children's Conversation Club opened at Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan create Ayan theater group in Moscow
Kyrgyzstani stoned to death in Moscow
Popular
National Bank suspends licenses of QIWI National Bank suspends licenses of QIWI
277,000 children left without care of parents in Kyrgyzstan due to migration 277,000 children left without care of parents in Kyrgyzstan due to migration
One third of Kyrgyz women think man has right to beat his wife One third of Kyrgyz women think man has right to beat his wife
Parents punish their children by blows to face, body and legs in Kyrgyzstan Parents punish their children by blows to face, body and legs in Kyrgyzstan