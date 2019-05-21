Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss cargo transportation issues

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov paid an official visit to Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Special attention was paid to economic cooperation, elimination of barriers in mutual trade and cargo transportation, improvement of the work of some checkpoints on Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan state border, interaction in tourism and other areas.

The heads of the Foreign Ministries of the two countries discussed a wide range of current and relevant issues of Kyrgyz-Kazakh relations.

Before the start of negotiations, the ministries of the two countries visited Ak-Zhol (Kyrgyzstan) and Kordai (Kazakhstan) checkpoints, familiarized themselves with their work and discussed issues of their reconstruction. The relevant agencies of the two countries agreed to negotiate all the necessary documents in the near future in order to begin work on improving the infrastructure of the mentioned checkpoints after the tourist season.

Following the visit, a program of cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2019-2020, as well as a protocol between the Governments of the two countries on the activities of border representatives, was signed.