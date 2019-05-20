16:03
Queue of trucks at border. Multi-kilometer traffic jam shortens

Situation on Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan border is stable. Public Relations and Media Department of the Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The checkpoints on the border are operating normally.

«There are 45 trucks in line for border control at Ak-Tilek-Avtodorozhniy checkpoint. The Kazakhstani side inspects five or six vehicles per hour. There are no restrictions for freight carriers from Kyrgyz side. Kyrgyz border guards inspect vehicles only for the presence of drugs, precursors, weapons and ammunition, explosives. There is no accumulation of people and vehicles at other checkpoints on Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan section of the border,» the Border Service reported.

Recall, a traffic jam of heavy trucks repeatedly formed on Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the border. Drivers of cars cross the border without obstacles. Traffic jams are caused by several types of inspections by Kazakhstan.
