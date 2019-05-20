Elections to Local Councils held without violations

Elections to Local Councils of Kyrgyzstan were held without violations. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the CEC, on May 19, Kyrgyzstanis elected representatives of 13 Rural Councils of Chui, Naryn, Talas, Osh and Batken regions. 557 candidates applied for 233 deputy seats in 13 Rural Councils.

At least 135 units of automatically reading ballot boxes were used for technical support of 45 precinct election commissions, taking into account the reserve.

456 members of precinct election commissions were involved in the elections, as well as over 1,000 observers from the nominated candidates.

No violations, equipment failures or scandals were not registered at the polling stations.