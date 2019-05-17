16:08
Five villages in Kyrgyzstan live without electricity

Residents of five villages in Kyrgyzstan live without electricity. This was stated at a meeting of Respublika — Ata Jurt faction of the Parliament.

The head of the National Energy Holding Azamat Abdykadyrov could not name all the villages.

According to the Government, it is planned to install solar panels in two villages, as connection to electricity network will cost too much.

Residents of Zardaly village in Batken region, Ken-Suu in Naryn, Kyzyl-Beyit and Zhaz-Kechu in Jalal-Abad live without electricity.
