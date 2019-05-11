MP proposes to change principle of nomination of presidential candidates

Leader of Onuguu-Progress parliamentary faction Bakyt Torobaev proposes to change the principle of nomination of candidates for presidency in Kyrgyzstan.

A package of amendments to the law regulating the election of deputies of Parliament and the head of state was submitted for public discussion.

According to the deputy, a party can nominate any person, not necessarily a party member. «This right is granted to each political organization. But the proposed candidate should not be a member of any other party,» Bakyt Torobaev stressed.

In addition, he proposes a number of changes in the order of voting in elections to the Parliament, in particular, to abandon the current electoral system when the country is considered as a single district, and divide it into 9 or 13 electoral districts.