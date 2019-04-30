11:01
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Embassy of Russia: Restrictions on remittances not to affect migrants

Limit on remittances will not affect the interests of migrant workers. The Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan reported.

Related news
Money transfer systems introduce restrictions on sending money to Kyrgyzstan
The decision on setting the limits for money transfer systems was made to counteract shadow transactions and reduce questionable money transfers. Restriction on transfers of up to 100,000 rubles was imposed solely on transfers without opening an account.

«The innovation is directed against entrepreneurial activity without registration. Within its framework, money transfer systems are used to pay for goods without creation of a legal entity. An average transfer amount of a labor migrant in Russia is $ 500 per month (32,000 rubles). Therefore, the introduced limit should not create discomfort for Kyrgyz citizens working in Russia,» the Embassy stressed.
link:
views: 39
Print
Related
Money transfer systems introduce restrictions on sending money to Kyrgyzstan
Inflow of remittances to Kyrgyzstan to grow by 5-10 percent
Migrants transfer $ 344.6 million to Kyrgyzstan for 2 months of 2019
Migrant workers transfer record amounts of money to home countries in 2018
Migrants transfer $ 165.2 million to Kyrgyzstan in January
Migrants transfer $ 2.6 billion to Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Migrants transfer almost $ 2.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan for 11 months of 2018
Kyrgyzstan takes 3rd place in amount of remittances from Russia
Migrants transfer $ 2,242.9 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2018
Migrants transfer $ 1.9 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2018
Popular
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President tells about importance of joint work One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President tells about importance of joint work
One Belt, One Road. Agreement between EEU and PRC ready for implementation One Belt, One Road. Agreement between EEU and PRC ready for implementation
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyzstan has prospects in global integration One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyzstan has prospects in global integration
Kyrgyzstanis to rest for 4 days during May holidays Kyrgyzstanis to rest for 4 days during May holidays