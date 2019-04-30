Embassy of Russia: Restrictions on remittances not to affect migrants

Limit on remittances will not affect the interests of migrant workers. The Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan reported.

The decision on setting the limits for money transfer systems was made to counteract shadow transactions and reduce questionable money transfers. Restriction on transfers of up to 100,000 rubles was imposed solely on transfers without opening an account.

«The innovation is directed against entrepreneurial activity without registration. Within its framework, money transfer systems are used to pay for goods without creation of a legal entity. An average transfer amount of a labor migrant in Russia is $ 500 per month (32,000 rubles). Therefore, the introduced limit should not create discomfort for Kyrgyz citizens working in Russia,» the Embassy stressed.