Remittances to Kyrgyzstan exceed $3 billion

In November last year, the total volume of remittances to Kyrgyzstan reached $264.8 million. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The bulk of these transfers came from CIS countries, which sent $248.9 million. Non-CIS countries contributed $15.9 million.

According to the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, $2,958.8 billion was received by the Kyrgyz Republic from January to October 2025. Including November, the total amount for 11 months reached $3,223.6 billion.

The outflow of funds from Kyrgyzstan in November last year was recorded at $19.8 million. Transfers to CIS countries totaled $17.7 million, while transfers to non-CIS countries totaled $2.1 million.