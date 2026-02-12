14:37
Kyrgyzstan receives $267.6 million in remittances in December 2025

The total volume of remittances to Kyrgyzstan in December of last year amounted to $267.6 million, the National Bank reported.

The overwhelming majority of these funds came from the CIS countries—$245.5 million—and from non-CIS countries—$22.1 million.

The volume of transactions from the Kyrgyz Republic was significantly lower: $21.7 million left the country in December 2025.

Of this amount, $19.2 million was sent to CIS countries, and $2.5 million to non-CIS countries.

According to Russian agencies, the volume of remittances from Russia to Kyrgyzstan for the first 11 months of last year reached a record $2.99 ​​billion, an increase of 16.7 percent.
