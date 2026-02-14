The Central Bank of Russia and the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan are working out issues of simplifying money transfers between the two countries. Sergei Vakunov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation in Bishkek, said.

«The formation of a reliable financial architecture that would serve as a solid foundation for the development of trade relations between our countries is an unconditional priority for the joint work of the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic. The illegitimate financial and trade restrictions imposed by the West on both Russian and Kyrgyz economic operators only confirm the correctness of our actions,» the diplomat said.

According to Sergei Vakunov, there is now a close dialogue between the financial regulators of the two countries, within which various options for cooperation are being studied and implemented.