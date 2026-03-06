Remittances to Kyrgyzstan reach about $3.5 billion in 2025

The total volume of money transfers to Kyrgyzstan in 2025 amounted to $3,491.2 billion, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Most of the inflow came from countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, totaling $3,293.1 billion. Transfers from countries outside the CIS amounted to $198 million.

Meanwhile, the total volume of money transfers sent from Kyrgyzstan in 2025 reached $373.7 million. Of this amount, $340.4 million was transferred to CIS countries, while $33.4 million was sent to countries outside the CIS.