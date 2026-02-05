12:05
Remittances from Russia to Kyrgyzstan reach record $2.99 billion

Remittances from Russia to Kyrgyzstan totaled a record $2.99 billion in the first 11 months of 2025. RBC reported, citing an analysis of central bank statistics from neighboring countries based on partial-year data.

According to the report, remittance inflows to Kyrgyzstan from Russia reached $2.99 billion, up 16.7 percent year-on-year. The figures do not include data for December.

At the same time, remittances from Russia to Kazakhstan, Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan have returned to their 2021 levels. In 2022, transfers surged due to the mass departure of Russian citizens, but activity declined in 2023 amid an «adaptation effect» and difficulties with international transfers.

Remittances to Armenia fell by 59 percent to $1.3 billion, compared with nearly $4 billion in 2023. Transfers to Georgia declined by 13.6 percent, while those to Kazakhstan dropped by 21.8 percent.

Experts believe Kyrgyzstan remains one of the most convenient financial hubs for both Russian businesses and individual citizens. Local banks generally open accounts for Russian nationals without major difficulties, enabling them to handle everyday needs such as travel expenses, payments for internet subscriptions, and online purchases. It also offers an option for currency diversification, as ruble transfers from Russia remain available.

For businesses, the advantages are even greater, including simplified company registration, relatively moderate banking compliance requirements, low taxes, and a business-friendly legal framework, including the possibility of legal work with cryptocurrencies.
