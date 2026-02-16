Fast payment system to be launched in Kyrgyzstan

A fast payment system will soon be launched in Kyrgyzstan. Medet Tairov, Deputy Chairman of the National Bank, announced at a business breakfast of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund.

According to him, work is underway to improve the accessibility, speed, and security of financial services.

«The fast payment system will ensure instant transfers between accounts of clients of different banks. We will launch a pilot project this quarter,» the representative of the National Bank stated.

Medet Tairov also noted that Kyrgyzstan’s banking sector is demonstrating resilience amid accelerated economic growth.

Currently, there are 24 commercial banks operating in the country. The assets of the banking system exceed 1.2 trillion soms, and the loan portfolio exceeds 500 billion soms. The deposit base continues to grow, confirming the trust of both the population and businesses.

«Our task is to maintain a balance: stimulating innovation while simultaneously maintaining the stability of the system. This safety margin allows banks to confidently respond to external challenges,» Medet Tairov said.

He noted that the Kyrgyz Republic has implemented ELQR technology—a unified national standard for QR payments with full cross-platform support. Payments can be made from any banking app, regardless of the bank or e-wallet.