Over $220 million in remittances sent to Kyrgyzstan in January

The total volume of remittances sent to Kyrgyzstan in January 2026 amounted to $220.3 million. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The bulk of money came from CIS countries, totaling $205.7 million, while $14.6 million was transferred from countries outside the region.

During the same period, $17.7 million was sent out of Kyrgyzstan, including $16.3 million to CIS countries and $1.4 million to other countries.

Remittances remain a key driver of domestic consumption in Kyrgyzstan. In 2025, total inflows reached $3,491.2 billion. The steady growth in remittance volumes has contributed to the strengthening of the national currency and the expansion of the services sector.