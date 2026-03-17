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Over $220 million in remittances sent to Kyrgyzstan in January

The total volume of remittances sent to Kyrgyzstan in January 2026 amounted to $220.3 million. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The bulk of money came from CIS countries, totaling $205.7 million, while $14.6 million was transferred from countries outside the region.

During the same period, $17.7 million was sent out of Kyrgyzstan, including $16.3 million to CIS countries and $1.4 million to other countries.

Remittances remain a key driver of domestic consumption in Kyrgyzstan. In 2025, total inflows reached $3,491.2 billion. The steady growth in remittance volumes has contributed to the strengthening of the national currency and the expansion of the services sector.
link: https://24.kg/english/366306/
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