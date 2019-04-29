Money transfer systems introduce restrictions on sending money to Kyrgyzstan

Money transfer systems have introduced limits on sending money to some countries. Vedomosti reports.

According to the media outlet, the restrictions apply to Vietnam, China, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. In such a way, the Central Bank of Russia is struggling with questionable operations. Since April 16, money transfer systems have introduced limits for sending money to Vietnam, China, Kyrgyzstan (up to 100,000 rubles per month) and Kazakhstan (up to 150,000 rubles).

«So the bank is struggling with shadow operations, including business without registration,» said one of Vedomosti’s interlocutors. Another source explained that foreign citizens trading in the markets send their proceeds in cash to pay for shipments of goods without registering as individual entrepreneurs and without creation of legal entities.

The Central Bank told about this scheme back in January and about the limits that are continuation of the fight against it. By such transfers, people can pay under contracts for supply of goods to Russia.