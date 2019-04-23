Kazakhstan recognizes Kyrgyzstan's veterinary system compliant with EEU norms

Kazakhstan conducted an audit and, following its results, recognized the veterinary system of Kyrgyzstan compliant with the standards of the Eurasian Economic Union. The Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Oleg Pankratov confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, there is a decision of EEU. It has two points. The first is the recognition of the veterinary system of the Kyrgyz Republic compliant with the norms of the union, the second is the recognition of Kazakhstan’s system for control over the movement of goods within exemptions in accession to WTO. The decision was signed by all countries except Russia.

«Russia has so far refused to recognize the Kazakhstan’s goods traceability system. Now the parties are discussing the issue. But we recognized the system of Kazakhstan, and they signed a decision on the recognition of our veterinary system. As soon as the Russian Federation signs the decision, it will enter into force,» said Oleg Pankratov.

The issue of recognition of the veterinary system of Kyrgyzstan equivalent to EEU standards has remained unresolved since 2015. The republic joined the union on condition that the veterinary posts were kept at the border. In 2017, the Kyrgyz Republic raised the issue of their removal. Then the decision was supported by all the states, except Kazakhstan.