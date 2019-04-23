21:29
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kazakhstan recognizes Kyrgyzstan's veterinary system compliant with EEU norms

Kazakhstan conducted an audit and, following its results, recognized the veterinary system of Kyrgyzstan compliant with the standards of the Eurasian Economic Union. The Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Oleg Pankratov confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, there is a decision of EEU. It has two points. The first is the recognition of the veterinary system of the Kyrgyz Republic compliant with the norms of the union, the second is the recognition of Kazakhstan’s system for control over the movement of goods within exemptions in accession to WTO. The decision was signed by all countries except Russia.

«Russia has so far refused to recognize the Kazakhstan’s goods traceability system. Now the parties are discussing the issue. But we recognized the system of Kazakhstan, and they signed a decision on the recognition of our veterinary system. As soon as the Russian Federation signs the decision, it will enter into force,» said Oleg Pankratov.

The issue of recognition of the veterinary system of Kyrgyzstan equivalent to EEU standards has remained unresolved since 2015. The republic joined the union on condition that the veterinary posts were kept at the border. In 2017, the Kyrgyz Republic raised the issue of their removal. Then the decision was supported by all the states, except Kazakhstan.
link:
views: 149
Print
Related
Nursultan Nazarbayev may become Honorary Chairman of EEU
Kazakhstan’s ban on export of diesel fuel not to affect prices in Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan to hold early presidential elections on June 9, 2019
Kazakhstan imposes ban on export of diesel fuel
Border situation. Kazakhstan begins passage of trucks
Situation at border. EEU norms not violated, Kazakhstan believes
Government promises to solve Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan border problem until tomorrow
Kazakhstan opens veterinary control points on borders with Russia and Kyrgyzstan
Over 200 heavy trucks still wait in line on Kyrgyzstan - Kazakhstan border
Kazakhstan explains queue at border by unwillingness to undergo inspection
Popular
Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019
Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony
Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms