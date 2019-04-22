Loans from Guarantee Fund most often provided in Bishkek and Chui region

Most of the loans from the Guarantee Fund were provided in Bishkek and Chui region. Audit of the Accounts Chamber for 2016-2017 says.

The total amount of granted loans provided by the fund guarantees at the end of 2017 amounted to 972.3 million soms. The share of guarantees for Bishkek is 48 percent, the regions — 52 percent. As for the regions, Chui region is leading in terms of the volume of guarantees provided — 21 percent of the total volume, Osh city and Osh region — 11 percent, Batken and Issyk-Kul regions — 6 percent each.

Following the audit, the Accounts Chamber has made a proposal to reduce the size of one-time guarantee commissions for the development of small and medium-sized businesses in the country, as well as to increase the number of guarantee collateral beneficiaries for the regions.