Asel Mambetkalieva, a stylist, who was injured in a traffic accident in Bishkek, is in a coma. The Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics informed 24.kg news agency.

According to doctors, the woman has severe head injuries and a rupture of internal organs.

«The patient was taken to our center yesterday after a traffic accident. She is unconscious in the intensive care unit. Asel Mambetkalieva has an open head injury, a fracture of the skull base, liver rupture, rib fracture and other injuries. The woman was operated,» the center said.

A Lexus car crashed into a pole in Bishkek on February 17. Driver of the car died, the passenger Asel Mambetkalieva was hospitalized with serious injuries.