Service car collides with mini-bus in Chyrpikty village, 3 people killed

Three people were killed in a road accident in Chyrpikty village, Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the Traffic Safety Department reported.

A video from the scene of the accident was posted on social media.

According to the traffic police, the road accident occurred on Wednesday at about 12.50 p.m. on Balykchi — Ananyevo — Karakol road. A service car of the Sanitary Epidemiological Station and a Daimler-Chrysler D312 collided.

As a result, three people in the service car were killed: the driver and two passengers. The number of injured is being specified.

The investigation is underway.
