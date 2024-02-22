17:11
Truck hits and kills 10-year-old girl in Bishkek

A 10-year-old girl was hit and killed by a truck in Bishkek this morning. The Department of the Patrol Police Service reported.

According to the department, the road accident occurred at approximately 10.25 a.m. on Avtosborochnaya Street.

The driver of the truck hit the girl and left the scene. However, employees of the Department of the Patrol Police Service, without delay, detained the culprit of the fatal accident — 27-year-old man.

The girl died from injuries at the scene before the ambulance arrived.

The suspect was taken to the investigative authorities for further investigation. The truck was placed on the impound lot.
