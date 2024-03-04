Two Kyrgyzstanis killed in road accident in USA

Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan were killed in a road accident in the United States. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the information.

According to the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the United States, two citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic died as a result of a traffic accident on a highway in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania). The foreign agency has established the identities of the victims and maintains contact with their relatives.

The embassy is carrying out appropriate work to clarify all the circumstances of the accident, and is also considering the issue of delivering the bodies of the victims to their homeland.